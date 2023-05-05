Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 249.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 345,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,200,000 after purchasing an additional 54,723 shares during the last quarter. Lion Long Term Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,618,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,635,000 after buying an additional 47,484 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 17.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,526,000 after acquiring an additional 22,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 6,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 19,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,949,000 after acquiring an additional 19,278 shares during the period. 58.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Texas Pacific Land from $1,396.00 to $1,399.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $1,381.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,665.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,058.57. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $1,250.01 and a 12-month high of $2,739.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.87.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $12.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.14 by ($2.20). The business had revenue of $152.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.71 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 54.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 22.50%.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

