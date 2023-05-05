Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,251 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NYSE NRG opened at $31.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.66. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $47.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.03.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. NRG Energy had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.84%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.