Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,013 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 510,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,091,000 after acquiring an additional 51,055 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Dover by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Dover by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 12,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DOV opened at $141.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.14. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.35. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $114.49 and a 1 year high of $160.66.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.94. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 28.27%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.93%.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $5,009,739.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,583,023.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dover from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.31.

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

