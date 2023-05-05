Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,150 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 79,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,592,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 25,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 703.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 124,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,281,000 after acquiring an additional 108,586 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKC has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.10.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $88.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.15. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $70.60 and a 1 year high of $101.40. The company has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.