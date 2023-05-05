Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 24,871 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on XRAY. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $261,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,517.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $157,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,265.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $261,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,517.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $40.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.91. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.48 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.16 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.65% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.