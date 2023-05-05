Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $2.11 Million Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 73.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,685 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 179.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CPT opened at $108.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.81. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $97.74 and a 12 month high of $153.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.79.

CPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Camden Property Trust from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.93.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

