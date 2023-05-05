Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $2.12 Million Stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in OneMain by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,500,000 after purchasing an additional 60,428 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 6,898 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 1st quarter valued at $534,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 20,646 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OMF shares. StockNews.com raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of OneMain from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of OneMain from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.15.

OneMain Price Performance

Shares of OMF opened at $34.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.69. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.77 and a one year high of $49.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.12.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.65 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 17.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.66%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.

About OneMain

(Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting, and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer and Insurance segment. The Consumer and Insurance segment offers services to secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit, and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

Featured Articles

