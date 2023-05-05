Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $2.17 Million Stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) by 160.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,746 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $197,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 11,534 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,396,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,790,000 after acquiring an additional 88,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 91.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 612,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,749,000 after purchasing an additional 291,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vir Biotechnology news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $77,797.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,834,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,218,542.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Vir Biotechnology news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $77,797.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,834,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,218,542.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $508,427.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,345,259 shares in the company, valued at $38,178,450.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 979,757 shares of company stock worth $25,835,048. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of VIR stock opened at $25.50 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.27. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.26.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $49.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.24 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.86.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.