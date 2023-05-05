Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 385.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $2,601,000. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,629,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 102,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,436,000 after buying an additional 53,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 94,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,263,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $215.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $227.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a current ratio of 9.85. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $174.36 and a 52-week high of $283.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.37 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UTHR shares. Argus decreased their price target on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on United Therapeutics from $285.00 to $256.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.82.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.76, for a total transaction of $2,038,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $33,118.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.76, for a total value of $2,038,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,118.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.82, for a total transaction of $1,294,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,898,796.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 224,005 shares of company stock worth $51,578,619. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.