Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $2.51 Million Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,972 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $4,934,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,750,955.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total value of $869,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,963,567.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $4,934,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,750,955.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,870 shares of company stock valued at $8,149,070 over the last 90 days. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.13.

Shares of MGM opened at $42.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.45. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $46.37. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 2.06.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Featured Articles

