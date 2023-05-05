Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $2.57 Million Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,756 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,218,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,203,000 after acquiring an additional 515,752 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 5,143.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,150,000 after purchasing an additional 462,900 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,248,000. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,296,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,694,000 after buying an additional 329,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,420,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,572,000 after buying an additional 308,338 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Michael M. Larsen purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.89 per share, for a total transaction of $267,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,218.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other A. O. Smith news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $826,768.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,141.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Larsen acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.89 per share, with a total value of $267,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,425 shares in the company, valued at $764,218.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A. O. Smith Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AOS opened at $69.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.34. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $71.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 43.79, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $966.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on AOS. TheStreet raised A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.13.

A. O. Smith Profile

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

