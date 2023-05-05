Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $2.63 Million Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,706 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 69,337 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 580 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 719 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 50,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

In other news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $2,217,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,434,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,508,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37 shares in the company, valued at $1,436.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $2,217,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares in the company, valued at $79,508,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $49.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.52. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.77 and a 12-month high of $60.53.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -45.59%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

