Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $2.74 Million Stock Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,959 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of R. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Ryder System by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,020 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ryder System in the third quarter worth $1,094,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on R shares. StockNews.com raised Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ryder System from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stephens increased their price target on Ryder System from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $107.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Shares of R stock opened at $79.60 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.69 and a 12 month high of $102.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.15 and a 200-day moving average of $87.93.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 26.40%. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.90%.

Ryder System declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase 2,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ryder System, Inc is a logistics and transportation company, which engages in providing supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS).

