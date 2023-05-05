Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $3.23 Million Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,088 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGO. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AGO opened at $51.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a one year low of $45.21 and a one year high of $67.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.38. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $292.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is 57.73%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGO. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment includes the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

