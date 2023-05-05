Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stock Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,620 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in News were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in News by 289.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in News by 36.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of News by 8,144.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of News by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in News in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NWSA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of News in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.03.

In other News news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 23,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $409,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 63,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,961.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 13.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NWSA opened at $16.72 on Friday. News Co. has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.89.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. News had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. News’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

