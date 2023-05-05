Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Invests $2.39 Million in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 23,173 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Plexus in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plexus in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Plexus by 292.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Plexus by 553.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plexus during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ronnie Darroch sold 4,424 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $394,266.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Stock Performance

Plexus stock opened at $84.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $74.53 and a 12-month high of $115.36.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.29. Plexus had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sidoti upgraded Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Plexus in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Plexus from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Plexus from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

