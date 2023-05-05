Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Invests $3.31 Million in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 43,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,311,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,669,000 after buying an additional 23,843 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Wix.com by 39.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Wix.com by 58.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 17,530 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.com in the first quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 388.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 44,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 35,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $75.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.52. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $53.12 and a 12-month high of $101.55.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $355.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.69 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WIX. Raymond James raised Wix.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.19.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

