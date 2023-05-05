Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,870 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,292,000 after buying an additional 273,424 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 2.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 904,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,608,000 after acquiring an additional 22,284 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 640,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,071,000 after purchasing an additional 170,511 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 462,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,101,000 after purchasing an additional 219,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 421,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,635,000 after purchasing an additional 79,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.
Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance
WSM opened at $115.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.25 and a 200-day moving average of $121.92. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.58 and a 1-year high of $176.89.
Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 21.99%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
WSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.47.
About Williams-Sonoma
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Williams-Sonoma (WSM)
- Investors Are Barking Up The Right Tree With Datadog
- How to Invest in Central Bank Digital Currency
- Kellogg Company Looks GRRR-eat! At These Levels
- PacWest, First Horizon Shares Plummet On Continued Bank Worries
- Yum! Brands Pulls Back To More Appetizing Levels
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.