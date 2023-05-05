Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 74.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,241 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 905.0% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 933.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLTR. Truist Financial cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.80.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Trading Down 0.4 %

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Dollar Tree news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling acquired 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,756. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,790 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DLTR opened at $151.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.76 and a 1-year high of $175.68. The stock has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.99.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

