Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIO. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 203.1% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 97 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 38.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 163 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 1,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total value of $849,306.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,254.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $462.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $472.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $441.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.91. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.63 and a twelve month high of $572.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $730.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.01 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 129.66%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $653.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

