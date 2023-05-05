Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Makes New $2.41 Million Investment in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 37,088 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 220.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 197.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,069 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $58.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.55. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $51.82 and a 52-week high of $98.65.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $200.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.71 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SIMO. StockNews.com started coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.20.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

