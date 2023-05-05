Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Makes New $2.48 Million Investment in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 89,991 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 139.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 58.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 40.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $24.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $34.68.

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

