Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Makes New Investment in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 88,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,825,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,249,000 after purchasing an additional 287,217 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the first quarter worth about $42,586,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,239,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,749,000 after purchasing an additional 17,079 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 585,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,717,000 after purchasing an additional 19,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Capital Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 487,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,615,000 after purchasing an additional 43,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Price Performance

Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $28.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.43 and a 200 day moving average of $26.11. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12 month low of $23.02 and a 12 month high of $32.83. The firm has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

