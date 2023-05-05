Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 1,755 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 121.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Cannell & Co. grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 9,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FCNCA. StockNews.com cut First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $825.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $538.00 to $1,206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $957.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $838.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $807.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.99. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $505.84 and a 12-month high of $1,091.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 235 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $650.00 per share, for a total transaction of $152,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 93,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,753,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $650.00 per share, with a total value of $152,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 93,467 shares in the company, valued at $60,753,550. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig L. Nix acquired 73 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $678.79 per share, for a total transaction of $49,551.67. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $759,566.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 563 shares of company stock worth $373,838 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

Featured Articles

