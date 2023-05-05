Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 18,609 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,541 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,609 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Yelp were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Yelp in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 497.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yelp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Yelp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Yelp from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $27.29 on Friday. Yelp Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $39.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.51 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.78 and its 200 day moving average is $30.34.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $309.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.34 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $184,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 339,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,453,892.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 7,121 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $213,630.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 237,190 shares in the company, valued at $7,115,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $184,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 339,743 shares in the company, valued at $10,453,892.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,274 shares of company stock worth $765,757 over the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yelp, Inc engages in the business of operating a community-driven platform that connects people with great local businesses. The company was founded by Jeremy Stoppelman and Russell Simmons in July 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

