Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,227 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,426.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,486 shares in the company, valued at $10,227,516. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,227,516. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,345,041.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $3,947,565. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of ROST stock opened at $102.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $122.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.53.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

