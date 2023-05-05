Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Markel were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Markel by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Markel by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 2,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Markel in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Somerset Trust Co bought a new stake in Markel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,516.67.

Markel Stock Performance

Markel stock opened at $1,336.50 on Friday. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $1,064.09 and a twelve month high of $1,458.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.82 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,299.89 and its 200 day moving average is $1,301.68.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $26.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $18.47 by $7.68. Markel had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 82.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,340.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,549.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,220.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,340.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,549.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,220.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,359.93 per share, for a total transaction of $67,996.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 43,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,452,059.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

