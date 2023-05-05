Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 27,269 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.2% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total value of $654,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,963,364.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $825,265.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,755.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total transaction of $654,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,963,364.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,500 shares of company stock worth $7,196,515 over the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $95.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.18 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.36. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.73 and a twelve month high of $117.77.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $537.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.88 million. As a group, research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMRN shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.65.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

