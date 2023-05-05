Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,498 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after buying an additional 15,910 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 8.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 170,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,415,000 after acquiring an additional 12,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,909,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,066,764,000 after purchasing an additional 403,467 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $104.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $130.66. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 866.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CINF shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $117.00 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

