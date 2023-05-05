Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 656,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,086,000 after buying an additional 181,198 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the third quarter valued at $37,123,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $36,215,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 369.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 158,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,126,000 after purchasing an additional 124,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth about $21,655,000. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

MTN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $380.00 to $333.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $289.00 to $269.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.11.

NYSE:MTN opened at $235.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.80. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.91 and a 52 week high of $269.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($1.03). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.91. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 100.24%.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

