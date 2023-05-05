Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 12,677 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,677 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATO. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 52.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 488.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:ATO opened at $117.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.71 and a fifty-two week high of $121.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.14.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.25.

Insider Activity at Atmos Energy

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total transaction of $1,431,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 217,668 shares in the company, valued at $24,931,692.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

