Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 134 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,696,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,182,000 after purchasing an additional 796,293 shares in the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,612,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,211,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,444,000 after buying an additional 374,203 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,060,000. Finally, Freshford Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 155.8% in the third quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 468,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,591,000 after acquiring an additional 285,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Liberty Broadband from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.60.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $79.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.45 and its 200-day moving average is $83.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.12. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $68.67 and a 1-year high of $126.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.54). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 128.92%. The business had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.74 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

