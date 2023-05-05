Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 280,382 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 74.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 280,382 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNC. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,443,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,081 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,101,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,185,000 after purchasing an additional 41,656 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,005,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,440,000 after purchasing an additional 411,343 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,339,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,555,000 after buying an additional 16,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,154,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,005,000 after buying an additional 16,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.79.

Lincoln National Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $19.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.76. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $18.74 and a 12-month high of $62.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.55.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a negative return on equity of 11.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is -13.60%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

