Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 31,364 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,364 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ball in the third quarter worth approximately $1,695,575,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Ball in the third quarter worth approximately $1,145,245,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ball by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 17,325,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Ball in the third quarter worth approximately $666,807,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Ball in the third quarter worth approximately $419,203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $5,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 480,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,064,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ball Stock Performance

Ball stock opened at $59.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.85. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $81.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.78.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). Ball had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BALL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

