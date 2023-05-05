Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 3,176 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,899 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,176 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in HubSpot by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,305,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,163,068,000 after buying an additional 92,964 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after purchasing an additional 284,039 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 917,522 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $247,841,000 after purchasing an additional 148,657 shares during the period. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in HubSpot during the third quarter valued at $220,041,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot during the third quarter valued at $160,530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HUBS shares. UBS Group upped their price target on HubSpot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.04.

HubSpot Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $448.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of -191.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.03 and a 52-week high of $468.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $406.29 and a 200 day moving average of $342.28.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $469.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.95 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total transaction of $301,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,124 shares in the company, valued at $17,469,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total transaction of $301,608.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,469,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total value of $3,339,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 622,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,653,623.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,358. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

