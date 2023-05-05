Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 4,015 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,015 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $299.65 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.16 and a 52-week high of $335.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $54.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $298.43 and its 200-day moving average is $293.37.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.00.

In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $146,580.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total value of $570,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,344,005.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,701 shares of company stock worth $7,046,117 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

