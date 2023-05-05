Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 7,246 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,246 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,801,000 after buying an additional 2,671,720 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 48.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,196,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,487 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 14.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,009,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,735,000 after purchasing an additional 897,524 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,761,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,146,000 after purchasing an additional 878,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,716,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,616,000 after purchasing an additional 841,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Stock Down 1.2 %

CAG opened at $37.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.97 and a 200-day moving average of $37.10. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.56. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 15.34%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,053,848.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.