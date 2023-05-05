Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 8,446 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,446 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Macy’s by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 45,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Macy’s by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 154,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Macy’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Macy’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Macy’s Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of M stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.81. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $25.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.50.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.1654 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.75%.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

