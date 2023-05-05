Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 85,740 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 62.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 85,740 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,310,000 after acquiring an additional 83,174 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth $798,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEG has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of PEG opened at $63.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.21 and a 200-day moving average of $60.26. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $70.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.64%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $409,461.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,482 shares in the company, valued at $373,557.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

Featured Stories

