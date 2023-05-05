Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Takes Position in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 441,023 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 2,783.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,313,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,915,000 after buying an additional 5,129,375 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,301,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 384.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 531,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 421,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,712,000 after purchasing an additional 198,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 18.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,123,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,651,000 after purchasing an additional 178,833 shares during the period. 14.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.00.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Stock Performance

Banco Santander (Brasil) Cuts Dividend

NYSE:BSBR opened at $5.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.40. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $7.21.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.0816 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking segments. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking services.

