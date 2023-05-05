Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Takes Position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in BeiGene by 17.5% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,734,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,370,000 after purchasing an additional 703,530 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,408,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,714,000 after purchasing an additional 198,778 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,109,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,286,000 after buying an additional 143,507 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its stake in BeiGene by 74.2% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 275,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,902,000 after purchasing an additional 117,231 shares during the period. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BeiGene during the third quarter worth $14,156,000. Institutional investors own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 67,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.03, for a total value of $15,287,539.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BeiGene Trading Down 1.7 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BGNE. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on BeiGene from $236.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of BeiGene from $213.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on BeiGene from $230.10 to $263.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.16.

NASDAQ BGNE opened at $260.61 on Friday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $118.18 and a 52 week high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $237.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 0.80.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($4.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.18) by ($0.11). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 141.86%. The business had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.17 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($6.22) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BeiGene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BeiGene Ltd. is a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

Featured Stories

