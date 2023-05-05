Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Takes Position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 238,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of XPeng by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in XPeng by 180.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in XPeng by 78.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 150.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.87% of the company’s stock.

Get XPeng alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of XPeng from $11.00 to $10.70 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered XPeng from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Macquarie downgraded XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, HSBC lowered XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.26.

XPeng Stock Performance

XPeng Company Profile

Shares of XPeng stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.39. XPeng Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

(Get Rating)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.