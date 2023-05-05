Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,060 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 48.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,891,000 after purchasing an additional 15,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STZ. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $279.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $253.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.58.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $222.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.55. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $261.32. The firm has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a PE ratio of -436.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -698.04%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

