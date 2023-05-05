Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,177 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 189.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE:HWM opened at $43.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.44. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.84 and a 52-week high of $45.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HWM. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $2,485,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,211.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $195,074.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,050.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $2,485,770.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 286,751 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,211.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

