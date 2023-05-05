Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 42.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 103,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,604,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 19.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the third quarter valued at $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robert Half International

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $1,011,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,049 shares in the company, valued at $17,567,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $278,346.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,087.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $1,011,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,567,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Robert Half International Stock Down 2.1 %

RHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.44.

RHI stock opened at $67.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.40 and a fifty-two week high of $101.71.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 39.94%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

