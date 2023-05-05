Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.0% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $162.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.19 and a 200-day moving average of $166.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $421.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $183.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 35.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

