Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 51,675 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 210.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 79.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 54.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Royalty Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Royalty Pharma from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.83.

Royalty Pharma Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $34.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 436.13, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.42. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $32.68 and a fifty-two week high of $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.50 and a 200 day moving average of $38.73.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.56. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 1.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,000.00%.

Insider Transactions at Royalty Pharma

In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 9,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $366,765.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,586,786 shares in the company, valued at $58,631,742.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $870,320.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,679.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 9,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $366,765.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,586,786 shares in the company, valued at $58,631,742.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,259 shares of company stock worth $4,943,087 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Articles

