Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 780,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,235,000 after purchasing an additional 19,742 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter worth $203,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter worth $1,066,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1,220.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 194,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 180,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter worth $938,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $11.10 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.35.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBRA shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

