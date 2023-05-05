Scott Fitzgerald Sells 4,000 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $164,360.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,861.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Scott Fitzgerald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 6th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 11,070 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $498,703.50.

On Friday, March 31st, Scott Fitzgerald sold 26,816 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $1,208,865.28.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 7,530 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $340,356.00.

On Monday, March 27th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $172,720.00.

On Thursday, February 23rd, Scott Fitzgerald sold 802 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $30,901.06.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Scott Fitzgerald sold 148 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $5,572.20.

Intapp Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ INTA opened at $37.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.54 and a beta of 0.65. Intapp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $47.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). Intapp had a negative return on equity of 29.75% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. The firm had revenue of $84.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intapp from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Intapp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intapp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Intapp from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Intapp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Intapp by 460.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Intapp by 19.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

About Intapp

(Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

See Also

