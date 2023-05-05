Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Stock Position Lowered by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,835 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 5,629 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 7.7% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,899 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 5,577 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 122,297 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,434,000 after buying an additional 55,241 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STX. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.76.

NASDAQ STX opened at $55.12 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $47.47 and a twelve month high of $88.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.11.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -333.33%.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

